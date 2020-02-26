Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 87,372 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,997,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,547,663. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

