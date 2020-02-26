Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

BR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.