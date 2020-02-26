Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the January 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

