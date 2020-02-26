Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 30th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,434. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

