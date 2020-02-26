Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

