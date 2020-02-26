Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

GOL stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.