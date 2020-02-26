Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.62 Million

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $469.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.80 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $426.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Sleep Number by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Sleep Number by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sleep Number by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

Shares of SNBR opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

