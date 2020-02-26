Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRI. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 301,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $784.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

