Brokerages Anticipate UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) to Announce ($0.03) EPS

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UTStarcom an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.85. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

