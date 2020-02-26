Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $108.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $464.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.70 million to $468.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $535.05 million, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AOSL opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 million, a PE ratio of 266.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.