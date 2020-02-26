Brokerages Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $424.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.40 million and the highest is $426.10 million. Entegris reported sales of $391.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of ENTG opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

