Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce sales of $252.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.64 million. ExlService posted sales of $234.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $986.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $989.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ExlService.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $187,209.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $2,167,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

