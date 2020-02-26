Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce sales of $12.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. First Community posted sales of $11.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $50.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.26 million, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $52.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

