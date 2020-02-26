Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $20.23 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $14.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $83.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $83.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $116.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $849.56 million, a PE ratio of 192.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $221,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,228,006.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,923,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,929 shares of company stock worth $25,327,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

