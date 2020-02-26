Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post sales of $26.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.82 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $39.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $107.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.46 million, with estimates ranging from $100.89 million to $205.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NKTR stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

