Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.34 Million

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post sales of $26.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.82 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $39.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $107.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.46 million, with estimates ranging from $100.89 million to $205.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NKTR stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply