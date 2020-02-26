Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $16.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $262.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.19. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

