Brokers Issue Forecasts for DexCom, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.37.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $283.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,751,070. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

