Brokers Set Expectations for Cabot Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 193,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 852,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Cabot by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 714,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

