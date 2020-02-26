Brokers Set Expectations for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLPG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

GLPG stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.63. 7,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,895. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average is $193.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

