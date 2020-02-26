Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the January 30th total of 793,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 387,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,895. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.95 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,084.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.