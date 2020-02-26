Brown-Forman (BF.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Shares of NYSE BF.A opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

