Brown-Forman (BF.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Brown-Forman has set its FY20 guidance at $1.75-1.85 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. On average, analysts expect Brown-Forman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $72.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Separately, Cfra downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.