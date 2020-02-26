BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 121,327 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 155,349 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.93. BRP has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

