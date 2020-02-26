BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

