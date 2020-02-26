Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 7.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.94% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $44,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,069,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

NYSE:RHP opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.