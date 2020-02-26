Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,313 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 2.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

