Bruni J V & Co. Co. Purchases 3,168 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 5.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after acquiring an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

CFG stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.