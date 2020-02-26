Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 2,120 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,529,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,921,000 after buying an additional 906,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

