Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 7,174 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 6.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Ares Capital worth $35,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

