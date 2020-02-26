Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 30th total of 153,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. 42,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

