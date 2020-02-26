BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $49,440.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.