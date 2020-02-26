BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,697 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.