BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

BLDR opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

