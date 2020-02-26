BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $13.56 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $15,260.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00481597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.06131380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00062807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011420 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.