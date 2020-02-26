Bulwark (BWK) 1-Day Volume Tops $41.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Bulwark has a market cap of $256,825.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

