Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,063.17 ($27.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,751.50 ($23.04). 2,314,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,070.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,098.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

