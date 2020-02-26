Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,397,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,377,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.