Burst Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and C-CEX. Burst has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $24,109.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,083,885,555 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

