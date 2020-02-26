BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Achieves Market Cap of $178,020.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $178,020.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

