C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.82% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $86,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

CHRW opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

