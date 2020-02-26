C J Advisory Inc Acquires 6,530 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

C J Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of C J Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. C J Advisory Inc owned approximately 1.36% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

