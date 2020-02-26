C J Advisory Inc Buys 18,569 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.2% of C J Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

