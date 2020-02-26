C J Advisory Inc Buys 4,434 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

C J Advisory Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of C J Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 488,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 353,615 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 139,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

