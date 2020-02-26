C J Advisory Inc Has $14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C J Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of C J Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. C J Advisory Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

