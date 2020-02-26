C J Advisory Inc Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of C J Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc owned about 0.20% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,083.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $107.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

