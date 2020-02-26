Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.35% of CAE worth $94,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 0.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after acquiring an additional 149,559 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after acquiring an additional 107,634 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of CAE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,054,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

