Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 25,192,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,312,562. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,830 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,284,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,789 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

