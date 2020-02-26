Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

CZR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 1,793,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

