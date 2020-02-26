Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Calavo Growers worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 391,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,135. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

