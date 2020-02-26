Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CMCL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 31,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,211. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

